Deepika Padukone impresses even when her attire does not

It needs no retelling that Deepika Padukone is one of the most stunning actors we have today. It would not be an exaggeration to say that she looks nice in almost everything she wears. Recently, the Padmaavat actor was attending a book launch and she turned heads in an ensemble by designer duo Gauri and Nainika. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, an off-shoulder pink top was teamed with high-waist red pants. The look was rounded out with pearl earrings, hair tied in a knot and Balenciaga heels.

Advertising

While the actor looked lovely, we did not quite like the colour combination. But the actor, much like in the past, carried it off with elan.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted at the airport looking chic in a white high-neck sweater that she paired with a pair of black jeans. This ensemble was further teamed with a matching beaded sweater. Black sunnies, handbag and minimal make-up rounded out the look.

She also slayed in black when she donned denim separates from Kanika Goyal Label for a Facebook Livea nd looked gorgeous. Styled by Nathani, the look was chic and a lot of fun.

Advertising

The ensemble stood out owing to the quirky doodles by artist, Babbu the Painter. The jacket was paired with a white camisole. Christian Louboutin heels, casually tousled hair and black sunnies completed the look.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone nails this quirky all-denim look

What do you think of her current look?