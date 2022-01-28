Deepika Padukone’s blazer look is the perfect mix of comfort and glam

Trust Deepika Padukone to keep serving surprises with her fashion choices. While her style evolution is proof enough, you don’t need to dig too hard to know that the Padmavat actor likes versatility in her style.

For her first promo look for Gehraiyaan, her upcoming OTT release co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika wore a bright orange dress from David Koma. The dress, featuring cut outs and a romantic, uneven hemline, was feminine, graceful and chic.

But for her latest promo look, Deepika stirred it up, and how! Styled by her longtime stylist Shaleena Nathani, the actor pulled off a powerful look with grunge style elements.

Clad (yet again) in a David Koma black and white patterned, oversized, structured blazer, Deepika’s look is a lesson in how to power dress during the winter and not weigh yourself down in layers. She switched trousers for a pair of black thigh-high boots which ensured that she is cold-proof.

Deepika kept her accessories minimal with just a pair of serpentine golden ear cuffs. Her samurai-inspired hair was swept back in a braid in a wet look, styled by celebrity hair stylist Amit Thakur, which helped statement outfit steal the limelight. With pink lips and winged liner, Deepika completed the look to perfection.

Directed by Shakun Batra, the film is slated to release on February 11 on Amazon Prime.

