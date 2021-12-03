A look at Deepika Padukone’s fashion evolution through her impossibly chic all-black outfits

Deepika Padukone and her tryst with all-black outfits goes way back.

While it’s true that lately, the Chhapaak actor has been experimenting with a lot of kaleidoscopic colours to shake up her style, her black ensembles continue to be bold, trendy, and chic beyond compare.

Her long-time stylist Shaleena Nathani brought the love affair with black back again, this time in the most minimal Sabyasachi sari that seems like it was custom-made for the actor.

Here is a look at her latest black outfit and some of her most memorable all-black ‘fits that we can’t seem to get over:

Deepika looked gorgeous in this sheer sari. (Photo: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram) Deepika looked gorgeous in this sheer sari. (Photo: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)

Elegant, classic, timeless, graceful, and simply exquisite — adjectives fail when describing this simple look which hits all the right spots. A Sabyasachi piece that is an antidote and a visual pause from all the shaadi season bling, this is fuss-free, minimal style made extraordinary, and we are here for it.

She turned heads in this look and how. (Photo: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram) She turned heads in this look and how. (Photo: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)

A red carpet look that is worth bookmarking — this black mermaid fit Yanina Couture gown with a plunging slit down the chest is a one-of-a-kind piece. Accessorised with sparkling diamonds and feathery detachable sleeves, this ensemble made for one of her best red carpet looks so far.

What do you think of this look? (Photo: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram) What do you think of this look? (Photo: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)

An unconventional look for the actor, this Balmain outfit may not have been her best, but it deserves mention for the experimental spirit. However, we always love her trusty black Louboutin stilettoes.

Stylish and chic. (Photo: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram) Stylish and chic. (Photo: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)

How often do we get to see our B-town divas donning a classic bandhgala? Regal and immaculately suave, this Rajesh Pratap Singh number redefined her style as we had seen it so far, and we are definitely looking forward to an encore!

Dazzling! (Photo: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram) Dazzling! (Photo: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)

Gauchere blazer and trousers, Prada overcoat, Louboutin heels – Deepika meant serious business with this ensemble. Her signature winged liner and a dainty diamond neckpiece softened the ferocity of the look.

We just can’t get enough of this outfit! (Photo: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram) We just can’t get enough of this outfit! (Photo: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)

Some outfits simply don’t need the amping up with accessories, and this gown-meets-the-spirit-of-a-powersuit is one. The statement shoulders, the impeccable construction and the sheer structure of the piece fits Deepika like a glove.

It needs no retelling that the actor loves her faux leather pants. (Photo: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram) It needs no retelling that the actor loves her faux leather pants. (Photo: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)

If elevated casuals had a face, this would be one. Her faux leather trousers are the perfect accompaniment with the top, also in faux leather paired with her Louboutin heels, of course. The oversized hoops completed this minimal streetstyle chic look.

