Deepika Padukone raises the oomph factor in a faux leather, one-shoulder dress

Deepika Padukone always stays on top of her fashion game. Of late, the actor has been serving some striking looks while promoting her upcoming film, Gehraiyaan. In keeping with her stylish streak, she once again made a jaw-dropping appearance.

For an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, the actor slipped into a one-shoulder black faux leather mini dress that accentuated her svelte frame perfectly. This oh-so-stunning dress from Halpern also featured a waist cutout.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the outfit was paired with pointed black heels with straps and statement golden earrings.

Her hair, styled to give a wet effect, elevated the look further. She added the finishing touches with smokey eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, sharp contour, a hint of blush and nude lip colour.

Prior to this, Deepika had stunned everyone in a monochromatic blazer dress paired with thigh-high black boots.

She also raised the glamour quotient in an orange cutout dress teamed with black heels.

What do you think about Deepika’s look?

