Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

From Deepika Padukone to Bhumi Pednekar: Fashion hits and misses (November 14 – November 20)

While some celebs impressed us with fashion picks, others just missed the mark. Check out the looks for this week

This week, our celebs had some looks to serve. (Source: Varinder Chawla Design: Abhishek Mitra)

B-town celebs constantly try to put their best fashion foot forward. They, however, hop on the wrong fashion trend sometimes. In this week’s hits and misses, we bring out a few hit looks and talk about the ones that fell flat and could not leave a mark.

Let’s have a look at this week’s round up.

HIT: Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone dolled up in a white skirt and a shirt. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika looked enchanting in a white tulle skirt which she teamed with a plunging neckline white shirt. The shirt featured a monogram and was cinched at the waist with a black sash. She paired the Giambattista Valli Paris ensemble with minimal jewellery and braided hairstyle and dewy makeup with smoky eyes.

HIT: Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar looked smouldering hot in a black gown. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi, who is busy promoting her upcoming movie Govinda Naam Mera, slayed in a black ensemble as she attended one of the film’s promotion events. She slipped into a sensuous one-shouldered gown that came with a close neckline and cut-out detail. The body-hugging gown accentuated Bhumi‘s svelte figure. With no accessories, the actor chose a dewy look for the outing and paired the gown with black coloured heels and left her tresses open in beachy curls.

HIT: Kajol

Kajol looked ethereal in this ethnic look. (Photo: Kajol)

Kajol painted the town red in a stunning sari. The embroidered attire was paired with a matching blouse. The sari featured intricate work all over which added to its grandeur. Kajol style the ethnic look with a choker necklace, a pair of studs and a ring. Hair left loose, subtle makeup and nude lips rounded off the look.

HIT: Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora served some look! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika looked super chic in a Huemn oversized shirt sans the pants. The actor’s uber-cool shirt featuring a portrait of American-German poet and author Charles Bukowski was paired with white sneakers, gold hoops and a black colour cap. Tied hair and dewy makeup with red lips completed her look.

MISS: Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel dissapointed with her look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ameesha Patel’s blue denim jeans with several pockets reminded us of early 2000s fashion when such pants were in vogue. Not only this, it looks like not much thought was put in before styling the jeans with a pink and white t-shirt, pink shoulder bag and a matching bucket hat. The look was a total miss!

