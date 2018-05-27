Deepika Padukone is a stunner in this all-black sheer-faux leather combo at the GQ Best Dressed Awards

Deepika Padukone kept her style quotient risque in a Balmain sheer number. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone kept her style quotient risque in a Balmain sheer number. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at the GQ Best Dressed Awards and the Padmaavat actor turned up the heat in a black Balmain number. For her red carpet look, the actor picked a sheer asymmetrical top that stylist Shaleena Nathani accented with a pair of ultra-chic faux leather shorts from Saint Laurent.

Although Padukone faced some flak at the Met Gala 2018 for not being experimental enough, she more than made up for it with her dramatic attires at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. It seems the actor is sticking to the risque routine this time too and we definitely like her detour from gowns to this classy creation.

Nathani accessorised the actor’s look with a pair of danglers and the actor rounded it off with sheer stockings and Louboutin pumps. Complementing her look with a winged eyeliner, nude make-up and a sleek braid, the actor looked stunning.

Earlier, we had seen Padukone spread sheer magic in a Zuhair Murad floral lacework gown that she donned at the Cannes red carpet. A matching cape with a long train added dramatic vibes to the look and the actor accessorised it with a pair of crystal earrings and a ring. She also rounded out her look with Nicholas Kirkwood heels.

