Deepika Padukone’s athleisure airport outfits are high on fashion; see pics

Not only is Deepika Padukone’s fashion on point at red carpet events, she is at her stylish best even at the airport. And one of the best things about the actor’s style sense is that she can nail any look — formal, traditional or even athleisure wear — and is a delight for the fashion police.

So it is no surprise that the actor was seen rocking athleisure wear at the Mumbai airport where she was spotted in a cosy midnight blue outfit from Nike. The actor paired a blue sports bra featuring the brand’s logo with matching track pants and jacket.

The Piku actor completed her monotone look with a pair of golden hoops, micro sunglasses, bum bag and white and blue sport shoes.

She was also spotted in a neon green turtle-neck sweatshirt — similar to what husband Ranveer Singh was seen wearing while promoting his film, Gully Boy. The actress styled it with bright track pants and footwear from Nike. She kept her look casual by accessorising it with a sling bag, micro sunglasses and a high ponytail.

Recently, the actor, along with her family, attended the launch of a lecture series on depression and mental health, where she was seen in an all-white ensemble consisting of a crisp white shirt with pointed collars that was teamed with matching trousers. The look was accessorised with diamond earrings and rounded out with hair parted neatly at the side and bright red lips that added a pop of colour to the look.

While we are all for an all-white look, and there is no one better than Padukone to pull it off, the look could have been better. The actor looks lovely but maybe a neater bun and diamond studs would have been better.

What do you think about her latest looks?