Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and more: Best airport looks of the week (Feb 17–Feb 23)

From saris to sporty casuals, celebrities were spotted wearing different styles at the airport this week. While Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone opted for casual attires, Kangana Ranaut was seen in a sari, yet again. Here’s a compilation of some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Deepika Padukone

The Piku actor rarely goes wrong with her fashion choices and was spotted looking chic at the airport. Keeping her look casual, Padukone wore blue track pants that were teamed with a white top and denim jacket. She kept her hair open and accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses, a black handbag and white sneakers.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma kept her airport look stylish in blue separates by Appapop. The Pari actor wore her hair loose and accessorised her look with Thom Browne sunglasses and a Fendi bag. She rounded out her look with a pair of strappy footwear and her dazzling smile.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh slayed the airport look in a yellow Adidas sweatshirt and a pair of blue track pants. Maintaining the colour combination, the Gully Boy actor wore shoes which had the same colour combination. He accessorised his look with a pair of sunglasses and a red bucket hat.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora always has her fashion game on point and managed to set the temperatures soaring with her recent look at the airport. The TV host was seen wearing a white blazer with pants that were teamed with a black crop top. She opted for a pair of round sunnies, a sleek chain with pendant and kept her hair open.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Veere Di Wedding actor was spotted at the airport with son Taimur. Dressed in an Adidas bodysuit top and Mango jeans, she layered her look with a grey checked blazer by Joseph – giving it a smart vibe. The actor accessorised her outfit with a pair of black sunglasses, a beige bag and white sneakers that had eye-catching yellow laces. She kept her look fuss-free with minimal make-up, and just opted for matte pink lips and had her hair tied back in a high ponytail.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

The power couple twinned in white as they were spotted together at the airport. While Anushka Sharma opted for the classic combination of white shirt and blue denim, cricketer Virat Kohli wore the white T-shirt with a pair of black pants. The PK actor jazzed up her look by accessorising it with an over-sized black handbag with geometric prints on it. She chose to ditch make-up and kept her hair parted at the centre which complemented her look well.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The former Miss World impressed us a great deal at the airport. She was spotted donning a lacy camisole and a pair of black jeggings which was teamed with a bright overcoat that had geometric prints on it. The look was accessorised with a pair of black heels and a handbag. Her characteristic red lipstick and minimal make-up completed the look.

Kangana Ranaut

The Manikarnika actor yet again decided to travel in a sari – a style she has often been spotted wearing at the airport. Ranaut paired the white sari which had a blue border with a matching white blouse. She wore her hair in a bun and accessorised her look with a pair of round sunglasses, Dior footwear and a Hermes bag.

