Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and more: Best airport looks of the week (Mar 17 – Mar 23)

Bollywood actors never fail to impress with their sartorial choices – both on and off screen. They are at their fashionable best even at the airport, where they can be spotted wearing the trendiest clothes. From Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma, here’s a look at some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Anushka Sharma

Black seems to be the colour for Anushka Sharma this week as she was spotted at the airport in black attires twice. Ditching colour, the actor teamed black pants with black denim jacket and a black crop top. Keeping her hair loose, the Zero actor opted for a no make-up look and accesorised her ensemble with a black Fendi handbag and a pair of sneakers.

She was also spotted wearing a black satin shirt and matching trousers. Needless to say, she aced the look and looked classy. She teamed her attire with brown flats and a black handbag, and opted for a no make-up look.

Salman Khan

Keeping it casual, Salman Khan wore a grey full-sleeved T-shirt and black pants on his return from Dubai after attending the Da-Bangg Tour there. The Sultan actor kept his travel look comfortable and paired his look with a pair of black shoes.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone can ace any look, and she did exactly that in a pair of ripped jeans and olive green top. The Piku actor, who kept her long hair loose, looked lovely as she teamed her casual attire with a camouflage jacket. A pair of round sunglasses, black bag, sneakers and her dazzling smile completed the look.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza kept her travel look comfortable yet stylish as she was spotted wearing blue jeans and a denim shirt which was paired with a yellow top. The bright top broke the monotony of the outfit and added a pop of colour to the look. She rounded out her look with a pair of white sneakers, sunglasses and chains.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut chose to wear traditional attire for her travel as she was seen in a kurta pyjama set from Good Earth. Keeping her look simple, the actor neatly tied her hair in a bun and wore a shade of pink on her lips. Hermes bag and a pair of Gucci shoes completed the Manikarnika actor’s look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor can make any outfit look stylish, and her latest airport style proved that. She was spotted acing the casual style in a blue jeans and white T-shirt, which was teamed with a light asparagus coloured jacket. She added a pop of red to her lips and kept her hair open. The actor accesorised her look with a black handbag and a pair of black boots.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez also opted for an all-black look and wore a black top and a black jeans. Sporting a pair of sunglasses, she kept her hair open and wore pink lipstick – which went well with the look. A bag and a pair of black shoes rounded put her look.

Whose look do you like the most?