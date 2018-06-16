Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and more: Best airport looks of the week (June 10 – June 16)

From Anushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone, here are some of the interesting airport looks of the week. (Source: Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) From Anushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone, here are some of the interesting airport looks of the week. (Source: Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

From Anushka Sharma’s grey tee and trousers combo to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Gucci sweatshirt and Huma Qureshi’s wrap dress, last week, the B-town celebrities made stunning appearances at the airport. This week, we have actors like Deepika Padukone and Parineeti Chopra, who gave lessons on how to keep it chic at the airport. Here’s a roundup of some of the interesting looks that caught our attention.

Parineeti Chopra

The Meri Pyaari Bindu actor made for an interesting fashion statement in an Ivy Park printed black sweatshirt teamed with a side slit skirt. She further accessorised with a bum bag and white sneakers and rounded off with nude make-up palette.

Parineeti Chopra at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Parineeti Chopra at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone

The Padmaavat actor was spotted at the airport in a white muslin cape shirt from Masaba Gupta. The comfy top was teamed with skinny blue jeans and a pair of killer brown boots. The actor went minimal with the make-up, and rounded out her look with a pair of sunnies and middle-parted soft waves.

Deepika Padukone in Masaba Gupta. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone in Masaba Gupta. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Padukone was also spotted in a pair of comfy looking ankle-high sweatpants, teamed with a white tank top. Although her look was quite minimal, the actor added oomph with a pair of classy sunnies and a drool-worthy Chanel bag. She rounded out her look with a pair of Nike sneakers.

Deepika Padukone at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Amyra Dastur

The Issaq actor opted for a light blue denim teamed with a white crop top. She teamed her chic outfit with a pair of black sneakers and quirky sunglasses. Minimal make-up with sleek hair completed her look.

Amyra Dastur at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Amyra Dastur at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Anushka Sharma

Dressed in a pair of grey checkered trousers teamed with a white camisole, Sharma made for a cool and comfy travel style. She further combined it with a crop denim jacket that added an interesting element to it. White sneakers, dark sunnies and a black backpack were accessorised with her outfit. Minimal make-up and a neat ponytail gave finishing touches to her look.

Anushka Sharma with Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli . (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Whose look do you prefer? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd