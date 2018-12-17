Star Screen Awards 2018: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stole the show in their bold outfits

The Star Screen Awards 2018 took place last night (December 16) and witnessed an array of celebrities gracing the red carpet. While actors like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Diana Penty raised the heat, the night, quite simply, belonged to the newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The couple, who have been making headlines since their wedding, was a vision together in black.

Padukone, styled by Shaleena Nathani, wore a custom-made Anamika Khanna creation. The Padmavat actor carried off the ensemble that consisted of a pair of high waist flared black pants and teamed it with a sequinned bralet, with an enviable flair.

A top knot and smokey eyes along with a pearl neckpiece and statement earrings completed the look and added much drama to the ensemble.

Singh, on the other hand, did not shy away from his bold sartorial choices and was seen in a playful suit teamed with a black high neck tee.

Padukone and Singh married at Italy’s picturesque Lake Como on November 14 and 15, and celebrated their wedding in Konkani and Sindhi styles. For the Konkani wedding, Padukone wore a lovely red and gold Kanjeevaram sari gifted by her mother, while Singh looked dapper in a traditional white kurta that was teamed with a dhoti.

The two gave us major fashion goals even at the appearances they made post their wedding. At their reception in Bengaluru, Padukone looked regal in a golden sari from Angadi Galleria that was gifted by her mother. Singh looked suave in a black sherwani with intricate golden embroidery designed by Rohit Bal.

Did their recent appearances manage to impress you?