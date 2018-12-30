Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh turn heads as they twin in black

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, apart from giving major couple goals, have also given us some major fashion goals – both before and after their wedding. The couple was recently spotted at the airport and like most of the times in the past, the duo was seen turning heads with their sartorial picks as they twinned in black.

Advertising

Padukone cut out a pretty picture in a black high-neck tee and teamed that with a matching leather skirt. With hair parted at the side, the look was rounded out with black sunnies, black boots, and a black bag.

Singh, on the other hand, was seen wearing back as well. He looked dapper in a black tee and teamed that with a black jacket and a pair of black sunnies.

Prior to this, both of them were seen making quite a statement at Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath‘s reception in Mumbai. Padukone looked ravishing in a pink Raw Mango sari with golden border. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the sari was teamed with a matching blouse, and was accessorised with a stunning gold choker and a pair of statement earrings. The look was rounded out with hair neatly tied in a bun, nude shade of lipstick and winged eyeliner.

Advertising

The Simmba actor, on the other hand, looked dapper in a bandhgala. This was teamed with a pair of black trousers and the look was rounded out with a pair of funky shades.

Earlier, the two of them looked lovely at Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ wedding reception. Padukone looked gorgeous in a zardozi lehenga by Sabyasachi, while Singh wore a black sherwani and teamed that with a pair of white pencil pants.

What do you think of their latest look?