Deepika Padukone and PV Sindhu look stunning as they step out in the city

September 12, 2021 5:25:11 pm
Deepika Padukone has charmed her way into everyone’s heart with her impeccable performances. Not just that, the actor is also known to make stunning fashion statements as she keeps serving some gorgeous looks. Once again, she stunned everyone as she stepped out in the city to meet badminton star PV Sindhu.
Deepika looked beautiful as she donned a monochrome ensemble consisting of a white satin top with balloon sleeves and a pair of flared black trousers.
To accessorise the look, she opted for a pair of dangling earrings, printed footwear and a black sling bag with a metallic strap. Smokey eye shadow, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, blushed cheeks, nude brown lip shade and her hair styled in a bun rounded off this chic look.
PV Sindhu, who accompanied the actor, looked breathtaking as she slipped into a gorgeous sleeveless white dress that featured a plunging neckline.
Sindhu kept it glamorous as she accessorised the dress with a pair of hoop earrings, a ring and black sandals. Her hair cascaded beautifully in curls and she completed the look with shimmery eye shadow, well-defined eyebrows, sleek eyeliner, blush pink cheeks and pink lip shade.
Ranveer Singh, too, joined the ladies in his usual quirky style. He was seen wearing a white satin shirt that featured marine motifs all over. He paired it with a pair of ripped blue jeans and pointed brown velvet boots.
He rounded off the look with a locket, watch and his hair styled in a sleek half ponytail.
