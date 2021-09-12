Deepika Padukone and PV Sindhu look stunning as they step out in the city

Deepika Padukone has charmed her way into everyone’s heart with her impeccable performances. Not just that, the actor is also known to make stunning fashion statements as she keeps serving some gorgeous looks. Once again, she stunned everyone as she stepped out in the city to meet badminton star PV Sindhu.

Deepika looked beautiful as she donned a monochrome ensemble consisting of a white satin top with balloon sleeves and a pair of flared black trousers.

Deepika Padukone looked absolutely gorgeous. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone looked absolutely gorgeous. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

To accessorise the look, she opted for a pair of dangling earrings, printed footwear and a black sling bag with a metallic strap. Smokey eye shadow, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, blushed cheeks, nude brown lip shade and her hair styled in a bun rounded off this chic look.

ALSO READ | Kajol looks gorgeous in silk sari as she welcomes ‘Vighnaharta’

Deepika Padukone was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

PV Sindhu, who accompanied the actor, looked breathtaking as she slipped into a gorgeous sleeveless white dress that featured a plunging neckline.

Deepika Padukone and PV Sindhu were spotted together in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone and PV Sindhu were spotted together in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sindhu kept it glamorous as she accessorised the dress with a pair of hoop earrings, a ring and black sandals. Her hair cascaded beautifully in curls and she completed the look with shimmery eye shadow, well-defined eyebrows, sleek eyeliner, blush pink cheeks and pink lip shade.

PV Sindhu looked absolutely gorgeous as she was seen wearing a white dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) PV Sindhu looked absolutely gorgeous as she was seen wearing a white dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh, too, joined the ladies in his usual quirky style. He was seen wearing a white satin shirt that featured marine motifs all over. He paired it with a pair of ripped blue jeans and pointed brown velvet boots.

Ranveer Singh was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh was spotted in the city. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

He rounded off the look with a locket, watch and his hair styled in a sleek half ponytail.

Ranveer Singh, once again, kept it quirky. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh, once again, kept it quirky. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!