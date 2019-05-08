Toggle Menu
Deepika Padukone or Ananya Panday: Who wore the denim jumpsuit better?https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/deepika-padukone-ananya-panday-who-wore-denim-jumpsuit-better-5716710/

Deepika Padukone or Ananya Panday: Who wore the denim jumpsuit better?

Right from yesteryear actors like Hema Malini to newbies like Sara Ali Khan, actors seem to put their best fashion foot forward even at the airport.

deepika padukone, ananya panday, deepika padukone met gala,
Who wore this denim jumpsuit better? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

It is not only at red carpet events, celebrities are spotted dressed their best even at airports. Right from yesteryear actors like Hema Malini to newbies like Sara Ali Khan, actors seem to put their best fashion foot forward at the airport. Recently, actor Ananya Panday was spotted at the Mumbai airport, along with her co-actors, as she headed out to attend a promotional event for her upcoming film, Student of the Year 2.

The starlet wore a washed denim jumpsuit which had a zipper detailing at the front and was cinched at the waist. She carried a black bag from Balenciaga, and completed the look with white sneakers making it seem like the perfect summer wear.

Check some of the pictures here.

Ananya Pandya
Ananya Pandya was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a denim jumpsuit.

Earlier, as Deepika Padukone left for the annual fundraising event at New York’s The Metropolitan Museum of Art, she too wore a similar denim number. The jumpsuit from premium denim brand Agolde had a cool vibe to it, but what we are not too fond of her bright pink Balenciaga mules.

It looked plastic-y and somehow reminded us of Barbie shoes. We think stylist Shaleena Nathani could have switched them for embroidered sneakers or even extravagant metallic sneakers. It would have worked better with her jumpsuit.

Check the pictures here.

Deepika Padukone, Prabal Gurung, Deepika Padukone Met Gala, Deepika Padukone photos, Deepika Padukone pics, Deepika Padukone pictures
Deepika Padukone in an Agolde jumpsuit. (Phoro: APH Images)
Deepika Padukone, Prabal Gurung, Deepika Padukone Met Gala, Deepika Padukone photos, Deepika Padukone pics, Deepika Padukone pictures
Deepika Padukone in Balenciaga mules. (Phoro: APH Images)
Deepika Padukone, Prabal Gurung, Deepika Padukone Met Gala, Deepika Padukone photos, Deepika Padukone pics, Deepika Padukone pictures
Deepika Padukone at Mumbai airport. (Phoro: APH Images)

Who is your favourite?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 A rare view of the Met Gala
2 Camping with the Stars
3 Met Gala 2019 after-party: Here's what Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone wore