Deepika Padukone or Ananya Panday: Who wore the denim jumpsuit better?

It is not only at red carpet events, celebrities are spotted dressed their best even at airports. Right from yesteryear actors like Hema Malini to newbies like Sara Ali Khan, actors seem to put their best fashion foot forward at the airport. Recently, actor Ananya Panday was spotted at the Mumbai airport, along with her co-actors, as she headed out to attend a promotional event for her upcoming film, Student of the Year 2.

The starlet wore a washed denim jumpsuit which had a zipper detailing at the front and was cinched at the waist. She carried a black bag from Balenciaga, and completed the look with white sneakers making it seem like the perfect summer wear.

Earlier, as Deepika Padukone left for the annual fundraising event at New York’s The Metropolitan Museum of Art, she too wore a similar denim number. The jumpsuit from premium denim brand Agolde had a cool vibe to it, but what we are not too fond of her bright pink Balenciaga mules.

It looked plastic-y and somehow reminded us of Barbie shoes. We think stylist Shaleena Nathani could have switched them for embroidered sneakers or even extravagant metallic sneakers. It would have worked better with her jumpsuit.

