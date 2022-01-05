From Kangana Ranaut to Ananya Panday: Celeb-approved ways to style the bralette

Very few items of clothing can elevate a look like a bralette does. It is risqué, chic and versatile. As such, you can team it with a sheer shirt and jeans or even a pair of block colour pants.

So, it is not surprising that more and more celebrities are recognising the merit of a bralette, and also experimenting with it. Here’s listing some of the most memorable looks.

Deepika Padukone is the reigning queen of elaborate fashion. In keeping with her style game, she was also spotted in a white silk bralette from Versace that featured the brand’s Trésor Pinstripe-print, black lace straps and a sweetheart neckline. She paired it with faux leather pants, and completed the look with smokey eyes and hair tied in a neat knot.

Back at Cannes in 2018, the Piku actor stunned in a white bralette which she teamed with a sheer white shirt and white pants. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the look was accessorised with oversized shades and chic gold chains.

What do you think of her all-white look? (Photo: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram) What do you think of her all-white look? (Photo: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut recently opted for a variation of this look as she wore a lace bralette teamed with matching high-waist pants. The look was pulled together with hair tied in a neat knot.

Ananya Panday, too, was spotted in a black bralette styled with a sheer black top and matching pants. The look was completed with hair parted at the centre.

Who do you think looked the best?

