From Deepika to Alia and Kangana, check out the best airport looks of the week

Not only on red carpets, Bollywood celebrities keep it super stylish even when travelling. While some may opt for comfort, others step out wearing elaborate designer creations. If you have been looking for fashion tips to step out looking your stylish best for your next airport run, check out what these celebrities wore:
Alia was seen in a white chikankari salwar-kameez set which was styled with a plain white dupatta. With her mask in place, the Highway actor completed the look with kohled eyes, statement jhumkis and a small bindi. The striking red Gucci bag and her mirror work juttis added the perfect amount of bling.
The Chennai Express actor kept it bright in a green co-ord set. We like how her outfit is the perfect amalgamation of comfort and style. Keeping it simple, she teamed the athleisure wear with a pair of yellow sneakers, that broke the monotony of the look. Thumbs up for the neat hair up do!
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut’s airport appearances are always interesting. Recently awarded with India’s fourth highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, the actor was seen in a white sari with a golden border. The six yards was styled with hair tied in a bun, white strappy heels, and a small bindi. She carried a Louis Vuitton bag and wore large sunnies as she posed for the camera.
Malvi Malhotra
Malvi Malhotra kept it basic in black tracksuit teamed with a plain white tee. In keeping with the vibe of the look, she styled the outfit with red sneakers. She completed it with a pair of chic sunglasses.
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi looked drop-dead gorgeous in a strappy crop top teamed with a pencil skirt. She styled it with a baby pink bag that featured a silk bow on top. Sporting oversized sunnies and natural hair, she completed the look with matching heels.
Nikki Tamboli
Nikki Tamboli kept it basic yet stylish in a Moschino sweatshirt teamed with black cycling shorts. She carried a Louis Vuitton bag, another celebrity favourite, and chunky white Gucci sneakers to complete the look.
Urvashi Rautela
Urvashi Rautela’s recent airport look has somehow left us curious. She was seen in a long-sleeved black dress that featured an asymmetrical hemline. She wore rectangular, retro sunglasses and opted for pearl studs on her ears. A pair of black, strappy low heels and a waist belt completed the look.
Shruti Haasan
The versatile singer and actress adores black, Haasan was recently spotted in an airport run wearing a corset inspired top of the same colour, a long flowy skirt and a classic leather jacket to complete this chic look. It is the perfect example of style meets sensibility. We definitely approve!
Which look is your favourite? Let us know!
