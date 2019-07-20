Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and more: Best airport looks of the week (July 14 – July 20)

Much like every week, this week too stars made their way to the airport. And much like it generally is, they opted for simple and casual looks but some still ended up impressing us and giving us some fashion goals. From Deepika Padukone to Sonakshi Sinha, several celebrities smiled at the shutterbugs while on their way to and from the airport.

Deepika Padukone

After the Wimbledon finals, Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport smiling radiantly at the cameras. The actor was spotted in an oversized white shirt that was paired with black stockings and a denim jacket. The look was rounded out with black shades and a sling bag.

Alia Bhatt

Among all the monochrome looks, Alia Bhatt was seen adding some colours to her airport look. The actor looked pretty in a pair of track pants and a matching jacket. The look was accessorised with a funky yellow bag and shades.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Post World Cup, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the airport twinning in black. Kohi was seen in a simple black tee that was paired with grey pants while Sharma looked lovely in a monochrome attire. The look was rounded out with a pair of shades.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sinha was spotted wearing ethnic at the airport. She had stepped out in a lavender colour kurta and had teamed that with matching pants. Hair parted neatly at the centre and a bright lipstick completed the look.

Rani Mukherji

Rani Mujherji too was spotted at the airport wearing a Gucci t-shirt and a pair of trackpants. The look was accessorised with shades and a bag.

Kiara Advani

Riding high on the success of Kabir Singh, actor Kiara Advani was seen in an all-black ensemble and smiling at the shutterbugs.

Who do you think looked best?