From Deepika Padukone to Akshay Kumar: Fashion hits and misses (October 10-October 16)

With Lakme Fashion Week going on, the week has seen all things fashion. Our B-town celebs were spotted not missing out on any chance of making striking appearances while stepping out. Not to discredit their efforts, but some celebs missed the mark.

Take a look and pick your favourite look.

HIT: Deepika Padukone

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika’s fashion sense has always reflected her nonchalant aura and her latest pick is no different. The actor donned an all-white ensemble. She wore a white top with funnel-shaped sleeves, which she paired with wide-leg pants of the same colour.

HIT: Nushrratt Bharuccha

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor looked like a retro diva as she stepped out in a white crop top with black polka dots which she paired with black wide-leg pants.

HIT: Janhvi Kapoor

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Keeping it casual and comfortable, Janhvi wore a white shirt which she teamed with ripped denim jeans and sneakers.

MISS: Raveena Tandon

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Though the actor opted for a simple outfit comprising a white shirt and dark blue denim jeans, the glittery design on her jeans did not go well.

HIT: Akshay Kumar

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor has never failed to impress us with his sartorial choices. Keeping it casual and as millennial as possible, this time Akshay wore a black printed hoodie and black jeans. He rounded off the look with powder-pink sneakers.

MISS: Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aayush managed to earn some glam points in an all-black outfit; Arpita’s printed ensemble was a thumbs down for us.

