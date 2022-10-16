scorecardresearch
From Deepika Padukone to Akshay Kumar: Fashion hits and misses (October 10-October 16)

While some celebs impressed us with their sartorial picks, others disappointed. Check out these looks!

fashion, hits and missesHave a look at what your favourite celebs wore this week (Source: Varinder Chawla; designed by Abhishek Mitra )

With Lakme Fashion Week going on, the week has seen all things fashion. Our B-town celebs were spotted not missing out on any chance of making striking appearances while stepping out. Not to discredit their efforts, but some celebs missed the mark. 

Take a look and pick your favourite look. 

HIT: Deepika Padukone

Deepika (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika’s fashion sense has always reflected her nonchalant aura and her latest pick is no different. The actor donned an all-white ensemble. She wore a white top with funnel-shaped sleeves, which she paired with wide-leg pants of the same colour.

HIT: Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor looked like a retro diva as she stepped out in a white crop top with black polka dots which she paired with black wide-leg pants. 

HIT: Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Keeping it casual and comfortable, Janhvi wore a white shirt which she teamed with ripped denim jeans and sneakers. 

MISS: Raveena Tandon

Raveena (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Though the actor opted for a simple outfit comprising a white shirt and dark blue denim jeans, the glittery design on her jeans did not go well. 

HIT: Akshay Kumar

Akshay (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor has never failed to impress us with his sartorial choices. Keeping it casual and as millennial as possible, this time Akshay wore a black printed hoodie and black jeans. He rounded off the look with powder-pink sneakers.

MISS: Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aayush managed to earn some glam points in an all-black outfit; Arpita’s printed ensemble was a thumbs down for us.

