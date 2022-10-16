From Deepika Padukone to Akshay Kumar: Fashion hits and misses (October 10-October 16)

With Lakme Fashion Week going on, the week has seen all things fashion. Our B-town celebs were spotted not missing out on any chance of making striking appearances while stepping out. Not to discredit their efforts, but some celebs missed the mark.
Take a look and pick your favourite look.
HIT: Deepika Padukone
Deepika’s fashion sense has always reflected her nonchalant aura and her latest pick is no different. The actor donned an all-white ensemble. She wore a white top with funnel-shaped sleeves, which she paired with wide-leg pants of the same colour.
HIT: Nushrratt Bharuccha
The actor looked like a retro diva as she stepped out in a white crop top with black polka dots which she paired with black wide-leg pants.
HIT: Janhvi Kapoor
Keeping it casual and comfortable, Janhvi wore a white shirt which she teamed with ripped denim jeans and sneakers.
MISS: Raveena Tandon
Though the actor opted for a simple outfit comprising a white shirt and dark blue denim jeans, the glittery design on her jeans did not go well.
HIT: Akshay Kumar
The actor has never failed to impress us with his sartorial choices. Keeping it casual and as millennial as possible, this time Akshay wore a black printed hoodie and black jeans. He rounded off the look with powder-pink sneakers.
MISS: Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma
Aayush managed to earn some glam points in an all-black outfit; Arpita’s printed ensemble was a thumbs down for us.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!