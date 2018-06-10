Deepika Padukone wins with chic formula to style her cool and casual airport look

While travelling light and donning casual and comfortable clothes is the need of the hour, style must not take a backseat. And Deepika Padukone, who mostly goes with her blacks and blues, has a chic take on how to transform her easy curations into travel-savvy ones.
Recently, the Padmaavat actor was spotted at the airport. Living up to her streak, she picked a pair of comfy looking ankle-high sweatpants, teamed with a white tank top. Although her look was quite minimal, the actor added oomph with a pair of classy sunnies and a drool-worthy Chanel bag. She rounded out her look with a pair of Nike sneakers.
ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone is a vision in an Anamika Khanna outfit at the Time 100 gala
ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone’s Burberry airport look is quirky, but the styling could have been better
Earlier, we had seen the actor in a pastel pink ensemble for a dinner date with her mum. Teamed with a billowing dupatta, the Good Earth outfit had looked ideal for a casual day out in the city. The 32-year-old had complemented it with another chic Chanel bag. We think she had looked lovely and had given us some goals on how to dress up for warm summer evenings.
What do you think about Padukone’s look? Let us know in the comments below.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App