Deepika Padukone is the queen of airport fashion. Let’s all agree

Notwithstanding her occasional red carpet disappointments, when Deepika Padukone is at the airport, she always aces it. It was no different this time as she donned a jumpsuit from the brand Frankie.

What do you think of Deepika Padukone’s looks? (Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)

If airport fashion can be considered as a separate brand of trend then Deepika Padukone is the undisputed queen of that. Notwithstanding her occasional red carpet disappointments, when the Padmaavat actor is at the airport, she always aces it. It was no different this time as she donned a jumpsuit from the brand Frankie.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the actor nailed the look and we cannot get enough of the micro sunglasses and the black boots.

Deepika Padukone at the airport. (Source: Shaleena Nathani/Instagram)

In case you are not convinced with our high praise for the actor, you can sample these looks. A few days back, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a midnight blue outfit from Nike which comprised a blue sports bra featuring the brand’s logo, matching track pants and jacket. The monotone look was completed with glares and accessorised with golden hoops.

Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
The actor was seen wearing a midnight blue tracksuit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

In another look, she was spotted in a neon green turtleneck sweatshirt which was styled with bright track pants and Nike kicks. The look was kept casual and was rounded out with a high ponytail and accessorised with a sling bag.

Recently, Padukone was seen in a neon green turtle-neck sweatshirt (Source: Varinder Chawla)

It is a treat to see the actor at the airport. What do you think of her recent look?

