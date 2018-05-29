Deepika Padukone proves layering can be a fashionable fix to your basic blues and blacks

Deepika Padukone shows us how layering can up the ante of your regular outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone shows us how layering can up the ante of your regular outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to jet-setting, Deepika Padukone prefers a nonchalant style statement. Comfortable looking basic blacks and cool blues mostly comprise the actor’s travel wardrobe. However, the fashionista is also seen adding oomph to her attire with statement jackets and coats.

And this time too, the Padmaavat actor used this simple style trick when she stepped out in a pair of flared blue jeans frayed at the hem that was teamed with a white spaghetti top. She upped the ante with a Burberry check vintage trench coat. A classy watch, gold baubles, cat-eyed shades and a beige bag rounded off the actor’s look nicely.

Since we like the coat, we decided to delve into the numbers to find out how much would it cost and as it turns out, the coat is priced at $2,390 (approximately Rs 1,61,934), as per farfetch.com.

(Source: Farfetch.com) (Source: Farfetch.com)

Earlier, we had seen the actor sporting another Burberry piece where she had given us a funky vibe in a pigmented green fish and chips tee. Layering it was a lettered jacket that injected quirkiness to the attire and the actor had paired it with a pair of blue flared jeans.

Deepika Padukone spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone trying her hand at a quirky look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone trying her hand at a quirky look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Padukone rounded out her look with a pair of Lennon shades and an olive green tote.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

