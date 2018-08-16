Learn from Deepika Padukone on how to work basics to look like a million dollars

Deepika Padukone keeps her travel style right on point. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Deepika Padukone keeps her travel style right on point. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

For someone like Deepika Padukone, stepping out in style while sashaying down the airport comes easy. Right from her monochrome looks to her traditional-meets-contemporary outfits, the actor rarely fails to impress us.

Continuing her fashionable streak, she was recently spotted donning a pair of cropped beige trousers teamed with a white crop top. Keeping her look simple, she accessorised her outfit with a pair of white sneakers, a statement handbag and black sunnies.

A few days ago, the actor gave us yet another casual style goal in an olive green camisole that she had worn with matching flared trousers from Topshop. Nike shoes and a brown handbag from YSL, rounded out her look. We like the easy-breezy vibe she gave out.

Deepika Padukone while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Looking back at Padukone’s airport fashion, here are the other times she nailed casual style like a pro.

The Bajirao Mastani actor worked her airport look like a pro in a pair of monochrome joggers and layered it with a denim jacket. Fashionable yet fuss-free, she rounded it off with a pair of Lennon glasses, white sneakers and gold baubles.

Deepika Padukone in joggers and denim jacket. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone in joggers and denim jacket. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Wearing a white muslin cape shirt right off the shelves of Masaba Gupta, she teamed the comfy top with skinny blue jeans and a pair of killer brown boots. The actor went minimal with the make-up, and rounded out her look with a pair of sunnies and middle-parted soft waves.

Deepika Padukone in Masaba Gupta. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone in Masaba Gupta. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

When Padukone and Ranveer Singh walked through the airport, the duo definitely made for a stylish pair. While she picked white matching coordinates teamed with black shoes, sunnies and a handbag, Singh went for a tee and joggers combo.

Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about Padukone’s airport fashion? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd