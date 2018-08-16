Learn from Deepika Padukone on how to work basics to look like a million dollars

For someone like Deepika Padukone, stepping out in style while sashaying down the airport comes easy. Right from her monochrome looks to her traditional-meets-contemporary outfits, the actor rarely fails to impress us.
Continuing her fashionable streak, she was recently spotted donning a pair of cropped beige trousers teamed with a white crop top. Keeping her look simple, she accessorised her outfit with a pair of white sneakers, a statement handbag and black sunnies.
A few days ago, the actor gave us yet another casual style goal in an olive green camisole that she had worn with matching flared trousers from Topshop. Nike shoes and a brown handbag from YSL, rounded out her look. We like the easy-breezy vibe she gave out.
Looking back at Padukone’s airport fashion, here are the other times she nailed casual style like a pro.
The Bajirao Mastani actor worked her airport look like a pro in a pair of monochrome joggers and layered it with a denim jacket. Fashionable yet fuss-free, she rounded it off with a pair of Lennon glasses, white sneakers and gold baubles.
Wearing a white muslin cape shirt right off the shelves of Masaba Gupta, she teamed the comfy top with skinny blue jeans and a pair of killer brown boots. The actor went minimal with the make-up, and rounded out her look with a pair of sunnies and middle-parted soft waves.
When Padukone and Ranveer Singh walked through the airport, the duo definitely made for a stylish pair. While she picked white matching coordinates teamed with black shoes, sunnies and a handbag, Singh went for a tee and joggers combo.
What do you think about Padukone’s airport fashion? Let us know in the comments section below.
