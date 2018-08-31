Want to dress like Deepika Padukone? These monotone airport looks can be easily recreated

Deepika Padukone’s airport style is impressive. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Deepika Padukone’s airport style is impressive. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

When it comes to acing airport fashion, Deepika Padukone has always being at the top of her game. Without sacrificing on comfort, the actor has always shown us how to pull off the latest trends and how to create one of your own.

Recently, Padukone was spotted sashaying down the airport on two different occasions. For the first look, the Piku actor picked an all-black outfit that included a pair of black joggers, a black camisole and a matching handbag. Carrying a denim jacket in her hand, she rounded off her look with white sneakers.

Prior to this, Padukone had stepped out in a white kurta-pyjama combo that she accessorised with tan shoes, black sunnies and a Saint Laurent handbag. Although, we are not a huge fan of this look, we love the fact it seems extremely comfortable and perfect for the hot humid weather.

A few days ago, Padukone aced another monotone look in an olive green ensemble. Dressed in a camisole teamed with matching flared trousers from Topshop, the actor looked lovely. Nike shoes and a brown handbag from YSL, rounded out her look. We like the easy-breezy vibe she gave out.

