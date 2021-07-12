scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 12, 2021
Must Read

Deepika Padukone aces comfort dressing in a Rs 50,000 red jumper; see pics

Deepika Padukone interestingly paired the red jumper with pink pumps

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 12, 2021 8:00:56 pm
deepika padukoneCan you guess the cost of Deepika Padukone's jumper? (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone, without doubt, is among those few Bollywood actors who have hardly ever failed to impress with their looks. From ethnic fashion to something as basic as a t-shirt and jeans, the 35-year-old manages to turn heads with the way each of her ensembles is styled.

Her latest look is a case in point. She was spotted wearing a red Balenciaga full-sleeved jumper with a crewneck, featuring the brand logo across its body. Looking comfortable, Deepika teamed it with a pair of blue jeans. Even while keeping the look casual, the Padmaavat actor looked quite elegant.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Sporting open hair with soft curls, Deepika rounded off the look with a pair of pink pumps. She sported kohl-lined eyes and a nude lip shade. Her makeup was done by Anil C while her hair was styled by Amit Thakur.

deepika padukone Deepika Padukone snapped outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The overall look was styled by Shaleena Nathani.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Every time we loved Deepika Padukone in denims
deepika padukone Deepika pulled off casual wear with panache. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Can you guess how much the red jumper costs? It is a whopping $773 (Rs 57,631.40) on farfetch.com.

Do you like Deepika’s latest look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

madhuri dixit, madhuri dixit, raveena tandon, fashion hits and misses, mrunal thakur, fashion hits and misses, indian express, indian express news
Ranveer Singh to Madhuri Dixit: Fashion Hits and Misses (July 5 – 11)

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 12: Latest News

Advertisement