Deepika Padukone aces comfort dressing in a Rs 50,000 red jumper; see pics

July 12, 2021 8:00:56 pm
Deepika Padukone, without doubt, is among those few Bollywood actors who have hardly ever failed to impress with their looks. From ethnic fashion to something as basic as a t-shirt and jeans, the 35-year-old manages to turn heads with the way each of her ensembles is styled.
Her latest look is a case in point. She was spotted wearing a red Balenciaga full-sleeved jumper with a crewneck, featuring the brand logo across its body. Looking comfortable, Deepika teamed it with a pair of blue jeans. Even while keeping the look casual, the Padmaavat actor looked quite elegant.
Take a look:
Sporting open hair with soft curls, Deepika rounded off the look with a pair of pink pumps. She sported kohl-lined eyes and a nude lip shade. Her makeup was done by Anil C while her hair was styled by Amit Thakur.
The overall look was styled by Shaleena Nathani.
Can you guess how much the red jumper costs? It is a whopping $773 (Rs 57,631.40) on farfetch.com.
Do you like Deepika’s latest look?
