Deepika Padukone looks magnificent in this in ivory couture ensemble

Deepika Padukone’s style runs the whole gamut– from the most flamboyant gowns on the red carpets of Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival to her casual cool airport ‘fits. She never fails to leave us inspired to go out of our comfort zone when it comes to fashion. She rocks a Sabyasachi sari with as much grace as slays in a Versace bralette.

When it comes to her traditional ensembles, the Padmaavat star doesn’t shy away from experimenting, but also loves her classics. And every time she steps out in a churdiar, sari or a lehenga set, the fashion world takes notes.

Her impeccable sense of style and the ease with which she carries every outfit is complemented by the creative genius of her stylist.

Recently, Shaleena Nathani shared the Piku actor’s latest fashion moment on Instagram wherein she is seen wearing an ivory couture ensemble from Pakistani brand Faraz Manan. Her outfit is intricately embellished and embroidered, and she wore a pair of emerald earrings to contrast the nude palette of her outfit. Her makeup consisted of signature smokey eyes, bold brows, and nude lips.

Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar-directed Chhapaak and will be back in the cinemas with 83, where she will star alongside husband Ranveer Singh who plays the role of Kapil Dev. The movie is scheduled for a Dec 24 release this year.

