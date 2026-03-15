Decoding Vijay Deverakonda’s Rs 40 lakh+ wedding watch collection

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With his regal wedding ensembles, Vijay Deverakonda has set the bar pretty high for 2026 grooms. Looking like South Indian royalty for his wedding to co-actor Rashmika Mandanna, the Geetha Govindam star chose an array of exquisite watches to elevate his groom fashion.
Instead of the usual celebrity staples, the actor leaned into older, more characterful designs—from modern-retro watches to sculptural 1970s Cellini pieces to a classic ’90s Cartier dress watch that paired well with traditional outfits. A thoughtful rotation across the wedding celebrations, with a side of history attached to it.
For a temple visit right after the wedding, he chose a vintage Rolex Cellini with a blue dial, fitted in an 18k-white-gold square-shaped case, a truly unusual case shape for Rolex. The dial colour is dark blue with a fading black vignette, making it a neck twister in every room you enter. The beautiful bezel design with the engraved minute track is the icing on the cake.
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For a visit to his hometown, he chose an offering from Gucci’s brand-new unisex watch line called Grip, in a unique design that blends timeless appeal with highly contemporary style. This 35mm quartz timepiece features a rounded square case with three windows, in which three white rotating disks indicate the hour, minute, and date, respectively. This particular edition brings together a yellow gold PVD case and a yellow gold PVD bracelet, both engraved with Gucci’s signature Interlocking G logo.
Deverakonda went for a classic yet timeless Rolex Cellini ‘Patcharavipa’ custom-made by the Thai designer for his wedding reception. Featuring an 18kt white gold case, bezel, and clasp, and a black crocodile bracelet, the 1976-made timepiece boasts a manual-winding movement and a sapphire crystal glass. As per their official website, the watch costs upward of 39 lakh rupees in the current market.
During a lunch he hosted for fans with Mandanna right after the wedding, Deverakonda went with the Must Vendôme watch, which comes with a round case, symbol of timeless refinement. With its clean burgundy quartz dial, iconic Roman numerals, and crown adorned with a blue cabochon, it embodies the perfect balance between tradition and modernity. Designed in vermeil (solid silver plated with gold), the Vendôme quickly became a sought-after watch, offering subtle luxury for both men and women. It is now among the essential pieces in the vintage Cartier watch category, appreciated for its versatility and unique design.