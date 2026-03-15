Decoding Vijay Deverakonda’s Rs 40 lakh+ wedding watch collection

With his regal wedding ensembles, Vijay Deverakonda has set the bar pretty high for 2026 grooms. Looking like South Indian royalty for his wedding to co-actor Rashmika Mandanna, the Geetha Govindam star chose an array of exquisite watches to elevate his groom fashion.

Instead of the usual celebrity staples, the actor leaned into older, more characterful designs—from modern-retro watches to sculptural 1970s Cellini pieces to a classic ’90s Cartier dress watch that paired well with traditional outfits. A thoughtful rotation across the wedding celebrations, with a side of history attached to it.

For a temple visit right after the wedding, he chose a vintage Rolex Cellini with a blue dial, fitted in an 18k-white-gold square-shaped case, a truly unusual case shape for Rolex. The dial colour is dark blue with a fading black vignette, making it a neck twister in every room you enter. The beautiful bezel design with the engraved minute track is the icing on the cake.