Dolce&Gabbana, Etro, Tommy Hilfiger to show collections at the first ever Metaverse Fashion Week

Digital fashion has been riding the high tides ever since physical fashion shows were cancelled or curtailed due to the pandemic. Now, it is taking the next step with the first ever Metaverse Fashion Week (MVFW) which will be hosted on Decentraland starting tomorrow till March 27. On the official line-up are 50 veteran as well as digital brands with names like Paco Rabanne, Dolce & Gabbana, Etro, Tommy Hilfiger, Dundas, Roberto Cavalli, Nicholas Kirkwood, Elie Saab and Imitation of Christ on the list.

The brands will either present new collections or reinterpretations of existing collections instead of re-purposing old collections on the virtual reality platform. Designers showcasing will also include digital native names like Auroboros, DressX, and The Fabricant who will host runway shows as well as immersive spaces in the world of metaverse.

Like fashion weeks in Milan, Paris, New York, and London, the four-day event will also have exhibitions, installations, discussions, concerts, and events in addition to runway shows. A digital luxury shopping area, designed to resemble Paris’s Avenue Montaigne will sell both digital and physical items. Accessory brands like Coach, Axel Arigato, Ester Manas, Wandler, Eytys and Osoi will offer digital pieces in a virtual store created by digital fashion house Republiqe and retailer Monnier Paris.

Users and viewers will be able to purchase items and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) during the fashion event by scanning a QR code to view the render of the item and using their crypto wallet to pay. These items can then be worn by the user’s metaverse avatar and even traded for its physical version with brands who are working with Boson Protocol to sell physical fashion and accessories through the metaverse.

“If this fashion week facilitates a place and time for people to come together online and not have to fly across the world and create all of those physical items/waste to produce 10-minute fashion shows, this would save a lot of valuable resources,” The Fabricant’s co-founder Amber Jae Slooten told Dezeen.

The finale show will be presented by digital couture brand Auroboros whose collection ‘Biomimicry’ will be auctioned as a series of NFTs.

The fashion week is free to attend for Decentraland users but to make a purchase, you will need an Ethereum wallet.

