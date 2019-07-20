Dealing with skin irritation? Keep common skin and hair problems at bay with some expert tips

The much-awaited monsoon is upon us and everything does appear greener and more beautiful now. However, just how there are two sides to a coin, the showers bring relief from the sweltering heat but also wreaks havoc to our skin and hair. A range of skin problems is associated with monsoon with the main culprit being the fluctuating temperature and humidity levels that accompany the rainy season.

“During monsoon season, the skin oscillates between oily and dry because of the constant change in humidity levels. When the weather is too humid, we tend to sweat too much and skin becomes oily, making it a magnet for dirt, bacteria and dust. At low humidity, the skin lacks hydration leading to dryness, cracking up and itching. Since the skin forms the first layer of defence for the body, it is important that it always remains healthy and radiant”, says Dr Rinky Kapoor, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon at The Esthetic Clinics & Fortis Hospitals, Mumbai.

Here are some common skin and hair problems in the monsoons that you should be wary of.

Acne and Pimples

Acne and pimples are common monsoon problems and they are caused because of the dirt and oil that accumulates on the skin owing to sweat and humidity. The outbreak starts as blackheads and whiteheads followed by pimples. Another reason for the outbreak is the spicy, greasy and fried food that we tend to consume during the rainy season.

Itching

Itching can be caused because of dryness and sweat. When we do not clean the sweat off our body regularly, it inflames the skin and itching starts. Also due to lack of hydration, the epidermis develops tiny cracks, which causes itching.

Rashes and Allergies

Rashes and allergies on the skin are a common problem during monsoons which can be caused because of dry skin, excessive sweating, fungus etc. Rashes can also be caused because of scabies.

In the monsoons follow these steps of skincare every morning to keep your skin glowing even during this muggy season.

* Drink warm water mixed with honey when you get up in the morning

* Wash your face with a cleanser suitable for your skin. For example, if you have dry skin then use a hydrating cleanser and if you have oily skin go for gel-based face wash.

* Exfoliate weekly in the monsoons.

* Apply a suitable toner on the skin to keep your skin hydrated and moisturised.

* If you have oily skin, then use a water-based moisturiser and if you have combination skin then use a combination moisturiser.

* Apply sunscreen before you step out of the home and re-apply after three hours if you have a long day out.

* Avoid wearing artificial jewellery or earrings as it could be one of the reasons for the breakouts.