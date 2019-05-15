De De Pyaar De promotions: Rakul Preet and Tabu keep things simple in box pleat dresses

Tabu, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet strarrer De De Pyaar De is all set to release and recently the actors of the film were in the Capital for promotions. Beating the sweltering heat, the two leading ladies were seen in comfortable outfits.

Styled by celebrity stylists Tanya Ghavri and Nidhi Jeswani, Preet cut a pretty picture in a trench dress from the label Atsu. The look was accessorised with a purple belt at the waist and gold danglers from Azotiique. With hair tied in a messy ponytail, minimal make-up rounded out the look.

Tabu, on the other hand, had stepped out in a monochrome dress. The actor looked quite sharp with her hair tied in a knot. Dark kohl eyes and silver earrings completed the look.

Along with them, the lead actor of the film Ajay Devgn was too spotted posing for the shutterbugs in a blue collared T-shirt and white trousers. A pair of black shades rounded out his look.

The film is all set to release on May 17, and until now, the actors have been quite impressive with their sartorial choices.