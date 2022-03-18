‘Dasvi’ promotions: Yami Gautam looks summer-ready in this outfit

Yami Gautam is a certified fashionista — her social media is proof! The actor, who’s been promoting her recent OTT release Dasvi, where she stars opposite Abhishek Bacchan, has a fun and comfortable sense of style.

A fan of breezy silhouettes, Yami never misses a mark to look her absolute best in everything — from florals to asymmetrical prints. As such, when she recently donned a summer-ready dress for the comedy film’s promotions, we couldn’t help but appreciate it.

The actor took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the outfit and captioned it with the sun emoji, aptly describing the mood of the bright midi dress. Take a look here.

Styled by celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai, the actor’s dress was a yellow number from fashion label Summer Somewhere. Called the ‘Celia Midi Dress’ the outfit is the perfect transition ensemble from spring to summer.

The mustard yellow floral dress had a vintage feel to it and featured straps on the shoulders, a plunging neckline and an interesting back, with a tie-up detail on it.

The Thursday star chose to go minimal with accessories, wearing only delicate gold rings.

Yami’s hair and make-up screamed minimal-chic as she chose to ditch the eyeliner completely, instead opting for a blended, soft, eyeshadow look on her eyelids.

Filled-in brows, generous dabs of mascara and a nude lipstick, accentuated the look even further. For her tresses, Yami chose to leave them open in wistful waves over her shoulder.

We especially loved her trendy, transparent heels that were the perfect addition to this summer-ready look.

