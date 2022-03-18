scorecardresearch
Friday, March 18, 2022
‘Dasvi’ promotions: Yami Gautam looks summer-ready in this outfit

Styled by celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai, Yami’s dress was a yellow number from fashion label Summer Somewhere

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 18, 2022 8:00:34 pm
Yami-Gautam-1200Take a look at Yami's outfit details and much more. (Source: Yami Gautam/Instagram)

Yami Gautam is a certified fashionista — her social media is proof! The actor, who’s been promoting her recent OTT release Dasvi, where she stars opposite Abhishek Bacchan, has a fun and comfortable sense of style.

A fan of breezy silhouettes, Yami never misses a mark to look her absolute best in everything — from florals to asymmetrical prints. As such, when she recently donned a summer-ready dress for the comedy film’s promotions, we couldn’t help but appreciate it.

ALSO READ |‘A Thursday’ promotions: Yami Gautam keeps it stylish in comfy-chic looks

The actor took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the outfit and captioned it with the sun emoji, aptly describing the mood of the bright midi dress. Take a look here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

Styled by celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai, the actor’s dress was a yellow number from fashion label Summer Somewhere. Called the ‘Celia Midi Dress’ the outfit is the perfect transition ensemble from spring to summer.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The mustard yellow floral dress had a vintage feel to it and featured straps on the shoulders, a plunging neckline and an interesting back, with a tie-up detail on it.

The Thursday star chose to go minimal with accessories, wearing only delicate gold rings.

Yami’s hair and make-up screamed minimal-chic as she chose to ditch the eyeliner completely, instead opting for a blended, soft, eyeshadow look on her eyelids.

Filled-in brows, generous dabs of mascara and a nude lipstick, accentuated the look even further. For her tresses, Yami chose to leave them open in wistful waves over her shoulder.

ALSO READ |‘Aditya and I are extremely simple, private individuals for whom family matters the most’: Yami Gautam

We especially loved her trendy, transparent heels that were the perfect addition to this summer-ready look.

