‘Darlings’ trailer launch: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma set style goals

The much-awaited trailer for Darlings is finally out, and we cannot keep calm!

At an event in Mumbai, actors Shefali Shah, Alia Bhatt, and Vijay Varma launched the impressive trailer, and also made heads turn with their sartorial picks.

Vijay Varma, who essays the role of Hamza Shaikh in the film, kept it casual in a co-ord set — sky blue trousers and a matching jacket — styled with a round-neck white t-shirt.

Vijay Varma gives chiller vibes at Darlings’ trailer launch. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Vijay Varma gives chiller vibes at Darlings’ trailer launch. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor elevated the look with red-white sneakers and a pair of sunglasses. Sharing his look on Instagram, he wrote: “Darlings ke liye 🌸”

Shefali Shah, as always, kept it classy and elegant in a paisley printed blazer and pants set. A sight to behold, she teamed the look with quirky rings, grey gloss finish stilettoes, on-point makeup and perfectly blow dried hair.

Shefali Shah looks classy at her upcoming film Darlings’ trailer launch. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shefali Shah looks classy at her upcoming film Darlings’ trailer launch. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

But it was mom-to-be Alia Bhatt who stole the show! Radiating pregnancy glow, she cleverly hid her baby bump in a yellow halter neck mini dress by Valentino that was styled by her long-time stylist Ami Patel.

Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy glow is real at Darlings’ trailer launch. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy glow is real at Darlings’ trailer launch. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Opting for minimal makeup and no accessories, the Brahmastra actor finished the look with hot pink flare heels.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “It’s DARLINGS day ☀️”



Mesmerised by her pregnancy glow, Preity Zinta commented, “Your pregnancy glow is 🔥🔥” Several other B-town celebrities, such as Lisa Haydon, Anusha Dandekar, mother Soni Razdan also commented on her post.

The film will release on Netflix on August 5, 2022.

