Dance India Dance finale: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks ravishing in this lilac gown

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was a judge on the the latest season of reality TV show Dance India Dance, gave us major fashion goals every week. Right from high-slit gowns to cutout blazers, she wore them all with utmost style. And looks like she saved the best for last as she turned heads when she stepped out wearing an ensemble from Yousef Al Jasmi for the season finale, looking no less than a fairy tale princess.

The lilac shimmery off-shoulder gown had prominent bell sleeves — a fashion trend that ruled 2018 — and a sweetheart neckline that gave a stunning structure to the gown. Stylist Mohit Rai styled it with a metallic gold neckpiece from Bvlgari’s Serpenti collection. Keeping her makeup subtle and neutral, she went for a neat hair bun.

Earlier for a shoot, the Veere Di Wedding actor was spotted looking gorgeous in a gota woven lehenga and a beautiful kalamkari dupatta from Nazm-e-Itrh’s collection.

Short hair styled in soft curls gave a contemporary touch to the traditional look. Makeup, which comprised of neutral shades and kohled smoky dark, was on point. The look was rounded out with a tiered neckpiece from Gem Palace and rings from Anmol Jewellers.

