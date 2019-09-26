Toggle Menu
Dance India Dance finale: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks ravishing in this lilac gown

The Veere Di Wedding actor turned heads when she stepped out wearing an ensemble from Yousef Al Jasmi for the season finale, looking no less than a fairy tale princess

Decked up in Yousef Al Jasmi creation, she looked like a fairy tale princess. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was a judge on the the latest season of reality TV show Dance India Dance, gave us major fashion goals every week. Right from high-slit gowns to cutout blazers, she wore them all with utmost style. And looks like she saved the best for last as she turned heads when she stepped out wearing an ensemble from Yousef Al Jasmi for the season finale, looking no less than a fairy tale princess.

The lilac shimmery off-shoulder gown had prominent bell sleeves — a fashion trend that ruled 2018 — and a sweetheart neckline that gave a stunning structure to the gown. Stylist Mohit Rai styled it with a metallic gold neckpiece from Bvlgari’s Serpenti collection. Keeping her makeup subtle and neutral, she went for a neat hair bun.

The sweetheart neckline gave a stunning structure to her gown. (Source: Mohit Rai/Instagram)
Stylist Mohit Rai styled it with a metallic gold neckpiece which drew attention to the cuts. (Source: Mohit Rai/Instagram)

Earlier for a shoot, the Veere Di Wedding actor was spotted looking gorgeous in a gota woven lehenga and a beautiful kalamkari dupatta from Nazm-e-Itrh’s collection.

Check her pictures here.

Her hair and make-up was on point. (Source: Mohit Rai/Instagram)
Her smoky dark eyes deserve a brownie point. (Source: Mohit Rai/Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked gorgeous in traditional wear. (Source: Mohit Rai/Instagram)

Short hair styled in soft curls gave a contemporary touch to the traditional look. Makeup, which comprised of neutral shades and kohled smoky dark, was on point. The look was rounded out with a tiered neckpiece from Gem Palace and rings from Anmol Jewellers.

What do you think about her latest look?

