‘Dad sneaker wedges’ are here and it’s not a pretty sight

If you are a sneaker person then this is probably going to upset you. Italian high-end brand DSquared2 recently unveiled their ‘Dad sneaker wedges’ on the ramp during Milan Men’s Fashion Week, and their product is interesting, to say the least. The fluorescent shoes in question, also known as the ‘Giant Heels’ have three front velcro straps, a wedge heel and – of course – a chunky sole that is a favourite of sneakers lover around the globe. A rainbow of hues with bright blue, red, yellow, and green piping adorn this unusual piece.
You can rightfully say that it’s pushing athleisure wear to its limits, but not in a good way. Critics are interested to see how far this fugly shoe trend will go, but fashion enthusiasts are not really excited. Rather, it has left them confused.
Dsquared2 Spring 2019. pic.twitter.com/RH1DgnyvPn
— HCM (@hoodcouturemag) June 19, 2018
The sneakers are simply called “The Giant.”
Every year, there are certain fashion trends that take over the Internet. However, fashion is always evolving and what might be hot today may just be weird tomorrow. In the quest to make a statement and do something different, sometimes designers and fashionistas end up with something which is not only bizarre but also downright outlandish.
