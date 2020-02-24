‘I admit to plagiarising my own self’: Dabboo Ratnani responds to Kiara’s photoshoot

Kiara Advani is among the many actors who features on the calendar. (File Photo) Kiara Advani is among the many actors who features on the calendar. (File Photo)

Ever since Dabboo Ratnani launched the 25th edition of his calendar, numerous conversations and controversies have surrounded it. But the one picture that has led to an equal share of praise and trolls is the one featuring actor Kiara Advani. In the picture, the Kabir Singh actor can be seen posing bare, strategically hidden behind a leaf. Several memes of it have also been doing the rounds.

Take a look at the picture below, as shared by the actor:

This, however, was not the end of it. Recently, many social media users accused the celebrity photographer of plagiarising the shot believed to have been originally shot by photographer Marie Bärsch. The said picture was soon shared on social media, and the similarities are striking. She too took to share the photo again hinting at the recent controversy.

Now, Ratnani has spoken up on the entire issue. Sharing a photo of actor Tabu clicked by him, he wrote, “This timeless & mesmerising shot of Tabu was taken in the year 2001 and it featured in my calendar in the year 2002. There’s been a lil noise about @kiaraaliaadvani‘s breathtaking 2020 calendar shot with leaf ☘️ ! Guess if I can reuse my camera, I can definitely repeat my own concept! & if at all that doesn’t go well with trolls, then I admit to plagiarising MY OWN SELF.” He also extended his gratitude to his friends for their trust in him. “That’s all that matters,” he signed off.

Perhaps this will bring an end to the ever-growing controversy.

