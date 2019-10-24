Dabangg 3 trailer launch: Rajjo is back with a bang, her outfit not so much

Toggle Menu
Dabangg 3's trailer launch: Sonakshi Sinha had stepped out in an all-white ensemble from Mala & Kinnary and it was a colossal disappointment. The outfit seemed three years too late.

What do you think of Sonakshi Sinha’s look? (Source: APH Images)

The trailer of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Dabangg 3‘s trailer was launched in Mumbai last evening. Other than the lead actors, the event was attended by Saiee Manjrekar, Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter who is making her debut with this film, director Prabhudheva and producer Arbaaz Khan, among others.

Sinha, who essays the role of Rajjo in the film, stepped out in an all-white ensemble from Mala & Kinnary — and it was a colossal disappointment. The outfit seemed three years too late. Styled by Mohit Rai, the sheer white sari with pearl embellishments on the hem was teamed with a noodle strap blouse. But this is not where things ended. It was teamed with a netted cape, quite similar to what Deepika Padukone had donned at IIFA in 2016.

However, the Sabyasachi Mukherjee gown (worn by the Piku actor) worked for the white floral embellishments that did not seem too overwhelming with the cape. The smokey eyes and the emerald neckpiece had worked wonders and it still can.

Sonakshi Sinha at the trailer launch. (Source: APH Images)
Deepika Padukone at IIFA 2016. (Source: Instagram)

Saiee Manjrekar, on the other hand, was spotted in a mauve colour crop top that was teamed with a matching long skirt. Although we are not sure what to think about the frill details and the way her hair was styled. The look was rounded out with statement earrings and a light lip shade.

Saiee Manjrekar at the trailer launch. (Source: APH Images)

Salman Khan was at his casual best in a blue t-shirt and black pants.

Salman Khan with the leading ladies at the trailer launch of the film. (Source: APH Images)

What do you think of their look?

