Crystal Award 2020: Deepika Padukone is all about sharp dressing in this Alex Perry outfit

What do you think of her latest look?

Deepika Padukone was recently conferred with the prestigious Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum 2020 in Switzerland. The actor has been honoured for her contribution in spreading awareness regarding mental health awareness. Deepika, who always has her fashion game on-point, actor dressed sharply for the event, and left us exceedingly impressed.

Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, the Piku actor stepped out in a classic violet Alex Perry outfit. The cape sleeves, the interesting neckline and the knotted detail at the waist worked really well. And we quite liked how the look was rounded out with winged eyeliner, nude shade of lipstick, statement earrings and a sleek hairdo.

This is not the first time she was spotted in an ensemble by the designer, and her fondness for cape sleeves is pretty evident too. At the Star Screen Awards last year, she had turned up in a sleek black outfit with a cape sleeve on one side from the same designer.

Deepika Padukone looked lovely in this outfit.

Prior to this, the actor had stepped out in a Prada ensemble that teamed up checks and stripes. The white and blue combo top was paired with a blazer and skirt. Also styled by Nathani, this could have been the classic winter look, but the many patterns make the ensemble look busy, with the vertical and horizontal patterns kind of clashing. However, we quite like the way the look was rounded out with a pair of white socks and a neat hairdo. The actor does come very close to nailing the look.

