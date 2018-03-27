Follow Us:
Thursday, September 27, 2018
Crown Eyeshadow: Let your eyes reflect your mood with this HOT Instagram trend

The modern-day princess needs no ball gown or crown to make a regal style statement and this latest make-up trend of crown eyeshadow shows why. So, pick up your make-up brushes and get creative. You can check this space for some inspiration.

Written by Ishita Goel | New Delhi | Published: March 27, 2018 6:46:41 pm
crown eyeshadow, crown eyeshadow beauty trends, crown eyeshadow make-up trends, crown eyeshadow styles, crown eyeshadow designs, crown eyeshadow Huda, crown eyeshadow queen make-up trends, indian express, indian express news Have you tried this princess-y trend of crown eyeshadow yet? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)
The modern-day princess needs no ball gown or crown to make a regal style statement and this latest make-up trend shows why. The trend of crown eyeshadow isn’t really brand new as people have been painting it on to their lids for months now, but it snowballed when beauty mogul Huda Kattan shared a tutorial that an Instagrammer had created with her collection.

And we all know, what Huda validates mostly becomes a ‘thing’. So, the amateur artists picked up their make-up brushes and got creative. You can too!

Party look on point with purple

Glitzy silver on a backdrop of purple makes for a glamorous colour combo. One can use glitter glue for the tips of the crown, which are stuck on with gems.

Crush-worthy pink

Well, what’s a princess without hues of pink thrown in? Play up the lids with the perky glitters and highlight with pink eyeshadow. An ideal look for a birthday party, don’t you think?

Gold is not old

Play up the glittery gold against a background of peachy pink. One can accentuate the tips of the crown with silver gems.

A more subdued alternative

Nude shades and muted gems will help tone down the palette.

For the queen of darkness

Experiment with bold colours and strong strokes to really pack the drama.

Here are some other styles that you can try out.

Would you try out this exciting trend? Let us know in the comments below.

