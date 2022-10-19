Here’s what ‘The Crown’ actor Elizabeth Debicki felt after wearing recreated version of Diana’s ‘revenge dress’

Years after she first wore it, Princess Diana‘s iconic short black dress with a sweetheart neckline and an off-shoulder design continues to be discussed.

When the erstwhile Princess of Wales wore it, it spoke of her state of mind. It was right after her husband — then Prince Charles, now King Charles III — had publicly confessed to his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles — now Queen Camilla — in a documentary titled Charles: The Private Man, The Public Role.

In response, Diana had donned the ‘revenge dress’ to a 1994 dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens, making many heads turn. It was an unorthodox take on the royal way of dressing, and the princess was seen as something of a ‘rebel’.

It was later learnt that the mother-of-two, however, wanted to come across as someone who was in control of her life, despite her much-publicised marriage unravelling in the public eye.

The Independent had reported that the original off-the-shoulder chiffon dress was created by Greek designer Christina Stambolian. It featured, as mentioned earlier, a sweetheart neckline, flowing black trail. Diana had completed the look with a pair of silk Manolo Blahnik high heels, sheer black tights, and her statement choker necklace.

Diana’s appearance in this figure-hugging, low cut, off-the-shoulder little black outfit was dubbed as her ‘revenge dress’. (Source: AP) Diana’s appearance in this figure-hugging, low cut, off-the-shoulder little black outfit was dubbed as her ‘revenge dress’. (Source: AP)

Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki, who will bring Diana to life in the fifth season of Netflix’s ‘The Crown‘, has been photographed extensively in some of her recreated costumes, looking uncannily similar to the late princess, who died in a car crash in 1997. Debicki takes over from Emma Corrin, who had been essaying the role until now.

Debicki was recently heard sharing her experience of wearing the dress with Entertainment Weekly.

“It fascinated me how entranced people were with that dress,” the actor said, adding: “When it became known that I had the part, I received these text messages saying congratulations, [but] there was also a huge amount of text messages about the revenge dress. ‘Do you get to wear the revenge dress?’ ‘Oh my God, you get to wear the revenge dress!’”

She also shared that she felt “very significant and quite powerful”, and that it also “provoked something” inside of her. “I can’t really explain it. It’s pretty incredible that a dress would represent a moment in history, or that this human’s life would represent so much and become so iconic. So that was a big day on set for me!” she told the publication.

