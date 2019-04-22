Toggle Menu
Critics’ Choice Film Awards: Alia Bhatt, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aditi Rao Hydari and more; who wore what

Critics' Choice Film Awards: From Alia Bhatt to Sobhita Dhulipala, a lot of celebs attended the event dressed in designer wear.

Alia Bhatt (L), Aditi Rao Hydari (C) or Sobhita Dhulipala: Who do you think looked better?

The first ever Critics’ Choice Film Awards took place on Sunday night and the event witnessed the presence of a host of celebrities. From Alia Bhatt to Sobhita Dhulipala, beauties of Bollywood attended the event, dressed in designer wears.

In case you are curious to know who wore what, we have you covered.

Alia Bhatt

Styled by Ami Patel, Bhatt looked lovely in an ensemble from Flor et.al. Flared pants and statement sleeves really made the outfit stand out. Hair styled into soft curls and minimal make-up completed the look.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Bringing sequin to the red carpet, Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala, failed to impress in this shimmery white and blue dress by Dhruv Kapoor. There’s nothing about this look that worked. Even her pumps did not accentuate her outfit.

The ensemble by Dhruv Kapoor failed to impress. (Source: APH Images)

Rasika Dugal

Rasika Dugal stepped out wearing a sheer sari from the label Vaishali S. It was teamed with a sleeveless matching blouse. Hair neatly tied and strappy heels completed the look. We think she looked lovely.

Rasika Dugal donned a sheer sari. (Source: APH Images)

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia, who hosted the event, was seen in an all-black outfit. The ensemble by Shantanu and Nikhil was acessorised with pink funky earrings and black shoes.

Neha Dhupia
Neha Dhupia looked lovely in black. (Source: APH Images)

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted in an elaborate gown at the red carpet. We did not quite like the attire and the belt did not do anything to complement the look. The actor, who generally manages to pull off anything could have done better.

Aditi Rao Hydari did not impress us much. (Source: APH Images)

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Styled by Ami Patel, Fatima Sana Shaikh was spotted in a custom-made blazer and trousers from the label Khanijo. Hair let loose and bright lipstick completed the look. We think she rocked the outfit.

Who do you think looked the best?

