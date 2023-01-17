scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Critics Choice Awards 2023 red carpet: Elle Fanning, Cate Blanchett, Kerry Washington steal the show

Celebs not only experimented with styles and silhouettes but also shades and sequins -- and needless to say, all of them looked absolutely splendid! 

Whose look do you like the most? (Photos: AP)

The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards, as expected, was a glamorous affair with celebrities putting their best fashion foot forward. From Elle Fanning and Cate Blanchett — who won the ‘Best Actress’ for Tar — to Kerry Washington and Amanda Seyfried, stars lit up the venue for the event, Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, with glamour and glitz. In keeping with the theme of the event, celebs not only experimented with styles and silhouettes but also shades and sequins — and needless to say, all of them looked absolutely splendid! 

As such, let’s take a look at some of the most memorable fashion moments from the night.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett, Critics Chice Awards Cate Blanchett at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards. (REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

Keeping it simple, Cate Blanchett opted for a button-down shirt styled with a matching maxi skirt with an unstitched hem. We love how the actor ditched heavy accessories, and opted for a golden bracelet to add an element of bling. Softly blow-dried hair, a hint of shine on her lips, and barely-there makeup completed her look.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried, Amanda Seyfried fashion Amanda Seyfried accepts the Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie award for The Dropout”  at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards. (REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci)

Amanda Seyfried dazzled in a golden archival Dior gown. The floor-length ensemble featured a boat neckline connected to a knot detailing at the torso. She matched the voluminous skirt with golden strappy heels, a diamond necklace and earring set, and bold red lips.

Elle Fanning 

Elle Fanning arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles. (Pic source: AP)

Elle Fanning looked lovey in a dress that featured an asymmetric silhouette, cut out detailing, origami-style folds of fabric and beautiful off-white colour way, from Alexander McQueen’s Spring-Summer 2023 collection.

Krista Marie Yu

Krista Marie Yu arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards  in Los Angeles. (Pic source: AP)

Krista Marie Yu rocked a Reiko Schoenfeld creation — a white dress replete with an open back and puffed sleeves. Simple makeup and hairdo added the finishing touches.

Britt Lower 

Britt Lower arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. (Pic source: AP)

Britt Lower opted for a white pantsuit with flowing cape that cascaded down her back. The actress added colour to her look with her auburn hair and wore big pearl earrings to complete her look.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington arrives at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles. (Pic source: AP)

Kerry Washington looked stellar in a glittering strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline and multicolored crystal embroidery throughout . The actor opted for minimal makeup look, letting her dress do all the talking.

Niecy Nash-Betts

Niecy Nash-Betts at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards. (Pic source: AP)

Niecy Nash opted for a strapless cream Jason Wu dress that looked lovely on her. The actor styled her hair in soft barrel curls and wore minimal accessories to complete her beautiful look. 

Which look and trend was your favourite at this year’s CCA?

