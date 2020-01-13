Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: Billy Porter creates drama with this teal jumpsuit

What do you think of his look? (Source: AP | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of his look? (Source: AP | Designed by Gargi Singh)

The 25th Critics’ Choice Awards has concluded, and celebrities walked, posed and owned the blue carpet. Expectantly, the event was an extravaganza of glamour and fashion as celebrities dressed to impress. However, there is always someone who stands out in the crowd, and if Billy Porter is one of the attendees then one need not look further.

The actor and singer is known for making bold statements at award ceremonies and fusing gender binaries effortlessly through his fashion choices. It was no different this time as he stepped out in a teal pantsuit from Hogan McLaughlin. The off-shoulder outfit which had a flare of a gown, was accessorised with a silver choker. But what really stood out, apart from the outfit, was the hand-painted tattoos by artist Anna Bernabe on his neck, hands and arms.

Billy Porter turned heads the way only he can. (Photo: AP) Billy Porter turned heads the way only he can. (Photo: AP)

The choice of butterflies was deliberate. Speaking at the blue carpet, he shed light on their significance. “The butterflies are, you know, one of the transgender moments. They use the butterfly as a representative because you come into this world as one thing and then you turn into another, so I am honouring my transgender brothers and sisters. I have also had a transformation of my own so I am leaning into that to represent that,” he said.

Watch the video here.

He also added, “I’ve spent my whole life bound by the chains of heteronormative masculinity, and I freed myself from that – and my life has changed exponentially. And I just want to represent that and be grateful for that.”

At the Oscars last year, he was seen in a tuxedo gown from Christian Siriano. Much like his present appearance, the outfit was elaborate, complete with silk lapels, a black bow-tie and a ball skirt. He also accessorised it with a statement cocktail ring by Oscar Heyman and Bros.

What do you think of his recent look?

