Cristiano Ronaldo’s $1.65 million watch has 16 moving pistons; netizens say, ‘But does not know it’s time to retire’

Cristiano Ronaldo was recently spotted wearing a one-of-a-kind $1.65 million Jacob & Co. Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon, crafted entirely from a block of striking orange sapphire crystal. An expression of the footballer’s long-standing relationship with the brand’s founder, Jacob Arabo, the timepiece was created nearly two decades ago. Interestingly enough, Ronaldo owns a Bugatti in a similar shade of orange. Since the pictures of the watch surfaced, the internet has not been calm. Netizens have expressed admiration and dropped snarky comments on Instagram—ranging from “Man’s carrying a portfolio of generational wealth on a wrist” to “But does not know its time to retire”.

Back in 2019, Bugatti Automobiles and Jacob & Co. entered into a partnership agreement to create unrivalled hypercar-inspired timepieces. Both firms share a unique focus on extreme luxury, mechanical performance, and craft; therefore, the watch, currently priced at 1.65 million dollars or Rs 15,89,67,022, is something ultra special.

Features in focus

Inspired by the Bugatti Chiron, the watch features a miniature W16 engine at its centre, with 16 pistons that come alive for 15 seconds at the press of a button. It also houses a 30-degree inclined flying tourbillon and Jacob & Co.’s hand-wound JCAM37 movement, made up of 578 components with a 60-hour power reserve.

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The watch also follows one of Jacob & Co.’s design principles: no side crowns. Instead, it has three separate ones, located on the 6 o’clock flank of the case. The left crown sets the time on the central hour and minute dial. The centre crown winds the movement clockwise, and the left crown winds the automaton counterclockwise. The right crown activates the W16 engine-block animation.

Flying tourbillon

Ronaldo’s Bugatti Chiron tourbillon is tilted by 30 degrees, and this incline increases the tourbillon’s beneficial effects. Its front-end location and the absence of an upper bridge, which makes it a flying tourbillon, enhance its unique presence.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Jacob & Co. Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon. (Source: Instagram/@luxuriousmm) Cristiano Ronaldo’s Jacob & Co. Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon. (Source: Instagram/@luxuriousmm)

External case

The Bugatti Chiron’s exterior shape exudes power and performance, so Jacob & Co. drew inspiration from its iconic form to create the Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon case.

The case is a glass-and-metal volume whose structural elements echo the Chiron’s unique design: the signature horseshoe Bugatti grille, the quarter glass, the muscular bodywork, and the haunting headlights. The design reinterpreted exhilaration all the way down to the movement, visible through seven sapphire panels.

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Power reserve

The 60-hour power reserve is fuelled by a large barrel and provides a steady stream of energy, with its level indicated by a fuel-gauge-type indicator. Its automaton directly references Bugatti’s W16 engine block: the power reserve is shaped like a fuel gauge, the tourbillon carriage resembles a radiator, and its structure resembles exhaust pipes.

Jacob & Co. revisited the ancient tradition of automata with an animation of a W16 engine block. The large single block of transparent sapphire recreates the layout of the famed W16 Bugatti engine. At the press of a button, its 16 pistons fire up and down in their sapphire cylinders, driven by a single-block crankshaft. During the 15-second animation sequence, the Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon comes to life.