Kirti Kulhari shows how to wear sari without a matching blouse

The sari may be known for its traditional appeal, but for those who love fashion and often experiment with their outfits, the six yards is one of the most fluid pieces of fabric that goes beyond structured silhouettes and cuts. Also, one cannot deny the ease with which it can be draped and styled in numerous ways.

This is why we loved how Criminal Justice actor Kirti Kulhari styled her sari — without opting for a regular blouse — recently. Wondering what we are talking about? Just keep scrolling!

Styled by Who Wore What When, the actor opted for an Indo-fusion look by styling her saris with a shirt. You can either tuck in the shirt in your petticoat or simply tie a knot. Don’t forget to wear a chunky pair of earrings to make your look stand out!

You could also go monochrome. There is nothing like a chic sari paired with a matching top to turn things around.

Whether you don’t have a well-fitting blouse or are in the mood to experiment, try your hands at pairing your traditional sari with a crop top. A halter neck crop top or a plain black one will surely amp up your look in no time.

