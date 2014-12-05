Creating your own shirt online is the latest fad!

Screenshot from the site Vitruvien.com

So you love shopping clothes online, but are never sure about the fabric. Or maybe you want a specific colour to go with a particular design. But do you have a choice regarding these things online? Yes, you do have.

Men who don’t have time to hop from shop to shop looking for that perfect shirt can get it online on the click of a mouse.

Online shopping portals like vitruvien.com, creyate.com and designashirt.com not only let you choose the fabric of your choice, but also help you design and customise exactly the way you want it. From sleeve to collar to bottom cut, you have the privilige to become your own designer.

Vitruvien: Shirt up

For example vitruvien.com allows you to choose patterns like stripes, checks, print among others and fabrics like cotton, Egyptian Giza cotton and a lot of colours. One can also choose a short, long or rolled up sleeve. The variations in collar, cuff, placket, pocket, back details etc are endless.

Creyate: Go crazy with customisation

Creyate.com provides a similar kind of experience. It goes a step ahead though. The shopping portal lets you customise shirts, suits, jeans, blazer, trousers of men and shirts for women. In shirt category, you can pick the style that suits you the best. Some of the styles listed here are The Classic bandhgala, The casual keeper shirt, the bow-tie shirt et al. Once you choose the basic style, you would be directed to pick a fabric of your choice, shirt structure etc. You can also book a home visit with their stylists. Phew!

Printvenue and Vistaprint: Your pic, their clothes

Printvenue.com and vistaprint also allows you to customise shirts in a similar way. Additionally Printvenue provides the option of customising corporate gifts, key chains, pen drives, T-shirts and other gift items.

Happy shopping, dudes!

