Crash Landing on You star Son Ye-jin wows in three stunning looks for wedding with Hyun Bin

Much to the delight of K-drama fans, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin recently tied the knot in a dreamy and intimate wedding ceremony in Seoul. The Crash Landing on You stars’ wedding pictures took social media by storm as fans just couldn’t keep their eyes off Ye-jin’s stunning gowns.
For the wedding festivities, the actor donned three exquisite gowns from Maison Valentino, Vera Wang and Elie Saab — each displaying stunning craftsmanship and intricate detailing.
Ye-jin, who is the brand ambassador of Valentino, chose a white tulle gown from the luxury fashion label. The gorgeous gown featured a sheer full-sleeved top with intricate floral embroidery and a flowy tulle bottom. With her hair tied in a neat bun, the actor gave princess-y vibes.
She opted for another tulle gown but with a modern touch — a custom wedding gown from Vera Wang‘s Spring 2020 Bridal Collection. Named ‘Camellia’, the ivory gown featured asymmetrical hand-draped French tulle with a macrame lace skirt and corseted bodice. It was veiled with a dramatic tulle overlay. For this look, she kept her hair half-open and adorned them with dainty flowers.
In keeping with her breathtaking wedding fashion streak, she finally wore an Elie Saab ball gown from the label’s Bridal Spring 2022 collection. The sleeveless gown featured a structured and voluminous ballerina skirt bottom and a fitted bodice. The dress was replete with intricate embroidery and sequins, elevating this subtle yet mesmerising gown. She completed this look with a thin sheer veil, diamond studs and minimal makeup.
