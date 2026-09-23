3 years, 5 crafts: The design story behind Air India Express’ new cabin crew uniform

Nearly three years after Air India Express rebranded, one of its designers made the airline’s new cabin crew uniform, bringing Indian textile and craft traditions into a contemporary, functional ensemble.

Crafted using banana crepe fabric, Pooja Krishnan said the design meets the practical demands of airline operations, offering comfort, breathability, durability, and an elegant drape. The refreshed uniforms also extend the brand’s Tales of India initiative, which introduces distinctive aircraft tail art inspired by India’s indigenous art forms, crafts, and cultural heritage.

Influenced by Tamil Nadu’s Kanjeevaram, Himachal Pradesh’s Pattu, Gujarat’s Patola, Assam’s Gamosa, and Madhya Pradesh’s Bagh, the design reflects the connections the airline creates across regions, cultures, and communities.

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Indianexpress.com sat down for a quick chat with Krishnan, whose background in visual design shaped the process.

“I looked at every decision through colour, pattern, proportion, identity, and storytelling, asking how the uniform could feel unmistakably Air India Express, even in the smallest details. It allows them to carry a little piece of India and a little piece of Air India Express, wherever they go,” Krishnan said, adding that the uniform is more than something people wear to work.

“In designing the uniforms, we also wanted to support that lifestyle by choosing breathable fabrics and creating silhouettes that allow comfort and freedom of movement during long duty hours.”

Wearing stories

She also talked about other factors that influenced her design.

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“For us, the uniform started with a simple thought: if our aircraft can tell stories of India, why can’t our people wear those stories too? Earlier, the kurti was comfortable, practical and easy to move in, so we retained that sense of ease while refreshing the silhouette and making it modern and relevant to the new brand story,” she said.

The new cabin interiors also influenced the design. “Their soft, warm palette gave us the opportunity to bring more energy through the uniform while keeping the crew distinctive and instantly recognisable,” she added.

The smaller details helped bring the story together, she said.

“The X on the buttons, the custom scarf inspired by different parts of India, the brand colours, and the way these elements continue across cabin crew, pilots, airport services, and security.”

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The modern upgrade. (PR Handout) The modern upgrade. (PR Handout)

Beyond looks

Krishnan said every airline has grooming standards because frontline teams represent the brand and are often the first point of contact for guests.

“Details such as hairstyle guidelines, accessory choices, footwear standards and makeup recommendations are all designed to ensure that crew look polished while being able to perform their duties comfortably throughout the day,” she said.

She also pointed out that cabin crew are first and foremost safety professionals.

“Beyond delivering hospitality, they are extensively trained to manage a wide range of situations, including emergency procedures, first aid, security-related scenarios and guest wellbeing. Their appearance standards are therefore designed to support a professional, confident and reassuring presence, helping them perform these responsibilities effectively while representing the airline.”

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Holding a long-lasting glam

Krishnan said it all starts with smart grooming.

“The key is not putting on more but keeping it simple. Regular touch-ups help keep you looking fresh, confident, and camera-ready from start to finish,” she said.

Hydration, good skincare preparation, and long-wearing products, she said, make a significant difference. “I also believe comfort is key. When people feel comfortable in what they are wearing, their confidence naturally comes through.”

In-flight essentials

From a design and functionality perspective, Krishnan listed a few essentials.

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She said staying hydrated throughout the day, well rested mind and body, warm and genuine smile, a compact touch-up kit to maintain a neat and professional appearance helps.

“A positive mindset and plenty of energy, because hospitality is ultimately about people and human connection.”

On living the fancy life

When asked about the cabin crew “super fancy” life, Pooja said the glamour people see is supported by a “tremendous amount of preparation and hard work behind the scenes”.

“But behind that is a role that requires discipline, responsibility and adaptability. Cabin crew members work across different schedules, manage guest needs, undergo extensive training and prioritise safety at all times,” she said.

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“What I admire most about aviation professionals is their ability to remain professional, warm and composed regardless of the circumstances.”

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Health and fitness

Krishnan said cabin crew focus on their well-being, with a focus on exercise as well as rest.

“While cabin crew themselves would be best placed to answer from personal experience, from my interactions with frontline teams during the design process, I’ve been struck by how intentional they are about wellbeing,” she said.

“Many focus on staying hydrated, maintaining regular exercise routines, prioritising rest whenever schedules permit, and making conscious nutrition choices while travelling.”