Couture space in India has witnessed an evolution of magnitudes: Designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil

Designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil recently unveiled their AW’19 collection called ‘Raj-Kumari’, which they say is the new face of Indian men and women who embrace tradition and contemporise it in their own inimitable style.

In an email interview with indianexpress.com, the designers, who have been a part of the Indian luxury industry for almost two decades now, talk about the new collection, their inspiration and how the label has stood the test of time.

Excerpts:

What is your AW’19 collection all about?

The AW’19 collection ‘Raj-Kumari’ is a beautiful and effortless blend where for the first time ever, S&N’s signature sartorial sense of aesthetics meets their ceremonial design sensibilities through couture. The new age ‘Rajkumari’ is fiercely spirited and ambitious. This season, S&N steers away from their signature decadent hues and move towards a bright and vibrant palette engaging colourful emotions and representing dynamic settings. From voluminous ball gowns, intricately designed lehengas and anarkali gowns to never seen before eclectic menswear, the collection

narrative encapsulates the vibrancy of vintage India blended with the glee and excitement of modern India.

Why did you decide to name it ‘Raj-Kumari’?

The collection’s name ‘Raj-Kumari’ takes inspiration from the ancient form of storytelling in India, the colourful tales of Panchatantra and its historical significance denoting an Indian prince and princess. However, we have given this concept a new age spin syncing it with our vision for millennial India who are not necessarily royalty. We approach this impression by showcasing it as an expression of gender dichotomy; ‘Raj’ representing men’s subtle yet compelling presence and ‘Kumari’ depicting the radiant and charismatic feminine mien. It encapsulates S&N’s

egalitarian values and embraces tradition through a progressive interpretation.

It is said that for the first time your signature sartorial sense of aesthetics meets ceremonial design sensibilities through couture. Could you elaborate on the same?

The S&N AW’19 collection features ceremonial traditional silhouettes that work in tandem with vivid and vibrant colours imbibed with sartorial detailing. Decadence takes a backseat and abstract grandeur narrates the new S&N story.

Who has ‘Raj-Kumari’ been designed for? What was your source of inspiration?

The collection is a celebration of free spirit and thought. It is for those who strive for individuality and authenticity, breaking the myriad stereotypical beliefs of tradition and fashion with comfort and style. It is the new look for today’s millennials who embrace their heritage and contemporize it to depict their distinctiveness. The collection is a portrayal of the juxtaposition that today’s millennials are, where they are as playful and spontaneous as they are articulate and composed, as feminine and dainty as they are bold and confident. They don’t shy away from voicing their beliefs and if need be fight for it. ‘Raj-Kumari’ reinterprets the Indian framework of beliefs wherein today’s millennials clutch the heritage of the rich land they hail from in one hand and bear the torch of the new age spunk in the other. They lead unbowed and throb hearts wherever they go.

What kind of pieces can we find in this collection?

In the Shantanu & Nikhil AW’19 collection, you’ll find pieces ranging from voluminous ball gowns, intricately designed lehengas and anarkali-gowns to never seen before eclectic menswear. The collection encapsulates the vibrancy of vintage India blended with the glee and excitement of modern India.

How has your label evolved over the years?

The couture space in India has witnessed an evolution of magnitudes and that has definitely aided our spectrum of growth. We have reached a stage where couture is not just about selling outfits, the ensembles communicate a story to the wearer in order to replicate the celebratory values of the occasion, so as to make them relive the

experience each time they adorn the pieces of couture. Thus, we as a brand have transitioned from selling couture to making the luxury customers experience the whole tale of the ensemble.