Couture is what couture does: Sonam Kapoor is a sight to behold in her latest pictures

Sonam Kapoor’s love for fashion needs no introduction. She has often spoken about what and how much fashion means to her. Recently she elaborated on it further when she donned and thereby showcased some stunning outfits from designer Iris van Herpen.

The Dutch designer is famed for incorporating technology with art. An instance of her artistry was witnessed when the actor donned a gorgeous creation of hers.

The outfit stood out for its fine craftsmanship, flowing silhouette and intricate detailing. The all-white ensemble seemed like an extension of an artist’s dream. Kapoor completed the look with smokey eyes and a nude make-up palette.

Sharing it, the actor wrote, “Couture is what couture does. It is emotional, considered, and, in Iris van Herpen’s case, where opposing forces come together. Iris creates couture with recycled plastic and digital printing, harnessing kinetic energy in clothing. Playing her muse and wearing a look from the Iris van Herpen haute couture Spring/Summer 2021 collection transported me into another world, one where everything is crafted to perfection.”

She further spoke on the relationship she shares with the designer. “Iris and I bonded over a common love for dance, growing up in a creative family, and our fascination with the wonders of nature. Our conversation was peppered with insights from her life that she has channelled into couture, defining a unique space in the fashion world. Iris van Herpen’s work embodies strength and celebrates the beautiful union of technology, fashion and sustainability.”

“Iris is a feminist. Beyond nature and technology, I sense strong feminine energy in her work. Her clothes have a sharp emphasis on movement, perhaps a homage to her life as a ballet dancer” wrote the actor.

“I find her work romantic and innovative at the same time —simultaneously old and new. By looking at the time, evolution and fashion in a non-linear way — learning from the past while looking to the future — Iris creates magic, one collection at a time,” she concluded.

