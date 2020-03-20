Coronavirus: Skip the parlour with these simple grooming tips

You can follow this simple skincare routine while at home. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) You can follow this simple skincare routine while at home. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The novel coronavirus, which has affected thousands of lives globally, has led to the shutting down of many schools, colleges and even public places like malls and theatre. The World Health Organisation has recommended people to self-isolate and avoid any kind of social interaction. As a result, many offices have advised employees to work from home.

Among other things, it is also advised to not visit a dentist or even a salon during this time. And following all the precautions, actor Deepika Padukone recently showed how she is taking out time for herself while at home. The Piku actor shared snapshots of herself using a rolling to massage her face. In case you too are looking for some grooming tips while at home, we have you covered.

* Dealing with blackheads? You can make a DIY face scrub with the help of oats, honey and yoghurt and apply on your face. You can also soak red lentils overnight and grind it into a smooth paste and apply as face mask. These will help your skin get rid of dead skin and make it soft and supple.

* Trimming your brows can be a task for sure, but if you have ever followed Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Cara Delevingne, you would know that bushy brows are in.

* Having a bad hair day? Just like coffee, rinsing hair with black tea liquor can make it look shiny and lustrous. Doing this after shampooing, twice a week, will show results.

* Razor is not a preferable option for hair removal. So in case you do not have wax at home, you could try sugaring. Wondering what it is? Read all about it here.

* An impressive manicure is more than just filing your nails and coating them with nail polish. The ritual can be pretty extensive, but can be done at home. Nourish the cuticles. Rub off dead skin growth from the corner of the nails and paint them using almond or coconut oil for proper nourishment. You can also soak your feet and hands in warm water as it reduces inflammation and sore muscles.

Here’s a quick coronavirus guide for you to stay updated: Who all should be tested for Covid-19 and when? | How should you quarantine yourself? | How often (and how) should you clean your home? | What is the Janata Curfew announced by PM Modi? | Who are restricted from coming to India, and from when? | How long can the virus live on surfaces or in air around you? | Still more Coronavirus Q&A Explained news here

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd