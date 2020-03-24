House Of Anita Dongre raises fund to fight COVID-19

Anita Dongre Foundation has decided to set up a dedicated fund of Rs 15 million. (Source: File Photo) Anita Dongre Foundation has decided to set up a dedicated fund of Rs 15 million. (Source: File Photo)

Designer Anita Dongre took to Instagram last night to announce a medical fund of Rs 15 million or Rs 1.5 crore to support their smaller vendors, self-employed artisans and partners who do not have medical insurance or coverage to prepare for health emergencies arising from COVID-19.

The designer stated that among the people who are likely to be most affected by these drastic changes to our routine are the small vendors and self-employed artisans. “A lot has changed in the last few days. Our interactions, work, relationships have faced drastic upheavals that can include unforeseen medical emergency in the coming days. Considering the swiftness of the crisis, we recognise that not many of them will have resources available to cover a potential medical emergency,” she commented.

In consideration of the swiftness of the crisis, Anita Dongre Foundation has decided to set up a dedicated fund of Rs 15 million to support any medical treatments arising during these troubling times to cover their smaller vendors, self-employed artisans, and partners who do not have medical insurance or coverage.

The company’s direct employees already have medical insurance in place that covers them and their family members. However, in case of an additional emergency, this fund will be extended to them too. A helpline has also been set up to assist employees and partners to answer any queries. “We are in this together, and we will come out on the other side stronger. We shall overcome”, she said in the statement.

Designer Anamika Khanna also announced on her Instagram handle how she is going to support her karigars and other staff financially. “During these uncertain times, it is very important that we look after everyone we possibly can, especially the people who work for us”, she said.

In a slew of extraordinary measures to battle the coronavirus threat, the Centre has announced a complete lockdown in 19 States and Union Territories and partial curfew in four others.

